JOSHUA TREE — Copper Mountain College Spring 2020 Figure Drawing students took their art show virtual. Socially Distanced Art Show opened May 15 with a series of self-portraits.
CMC art students created a photo gallery in Flickr to share their works digitally. Virtual Participants were able to meet the artists, see their works and hear them speak about their process and ideas while in quarantine.
In a period of social distancing, many people around the globe have been confined to their homes for what is now becoming months.
As artists, the students in the CMC arts department have taken this time as an opportunity to reflect inward, on what we cannot project outward.
“Socially Distanced is an exhibition focusing on this introspection; the study and expression of the self when completely removed from the rest of the world,” art major Pat Collins said.
“Who are we when left to spend time only with ourselves? What kinds of relationships form in our minds? These are the types of questions they sought and explored in this observation of the unobserved self.”
To view the exhibition go to the CMC website or this link https://www.flickr.com/groups/14676636@N25/pool/.
For information about this show please contact Emily Silver at esilver@cmccd.edu.
