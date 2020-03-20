TWENTYNINE PALMS — The show will not go on at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road.
The continuing coronavirus crisis, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent stay at home order, led Theatre 29 board members to put off the theater’s productions for the duration of the crisis.
Three members of the Theatre 29 board are scheduled to meet in the coming days to discuss the future of the 2020 season.
“I think we will be closed until probably June depending on the state of emergency,” Board President Gary Daigneault said.
Board members initially opted to keep the theater open while increasing efforts to keep facilities disinfected before changing course and delaying all productions and auditions two weeks.
Now the entire season is on hold.
“The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” had been scheduled to open at the theatre, initially on Friday, March 20, and then on Friday, April 3.
The 2020 Theatre 29 season also included planned productions of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “You Can’t Take It With You,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” and “Matilda.”
A notice on the theater Facebook page notes that patrons who have already purchased tickets for canceled production will be contacted to arrange for alternate dates or refunds.
For more information go online to www.theatre29.org or call the box office at (760) 361-4151.
