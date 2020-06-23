TWENTYNINE PALMS — Dozens of people took part in a celebration of Juneteenth, a day that marks the liberation of Black slaves, with music, food, games and a march through the streets of Twentynine Palms Friday, June 19.
Juneteenth in 29! marked the second year in the row the holiday was celebrated locally.
The afternoon began on the south side of Twentynine Palms Highway between Desert Queen Avenue and Tamarisk Avenue, where a wide variety of people held signs and chanted “No Justice, No Peace,” while passing cars honked in support.
At the request of organizers, four people were on hand not to take part in the demonstration but to keep an eye on the proceedings to make sure no one’s rights were violated and to document any incidents that might take place.
Later, one observer said that some people made rude gestures, but there was nothing more to report.
Organizer Eric Quander reported later that one person was seen waiving a gun out of their car window and yelling obscenities before driving away.
“That’s the most toxic thing that happened,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
Torie Johnson, who moved to Twentynine Palms from Barstow in 2017 and held a sign that read “Racism is Jealousy,” gave an impromptu speech and led fellow demonstrators in chants.
“I just started talking,” she said. “This is something that hits close to home for me.”
She and her brother, she said, went to high school with a young man who was killed by police officers who shot him 80 times.
“The images of my brothers being killed,” she said when asked what motivated her to take part in the demonstration and celebration.
A little after 5, the chanters turned into marchers and marched on the sidewalk on the highway east to Adobe Road and then north to the parking lot behind Jeannine Beauty Supply for a Juneteenth celebration with free pizza and hot dogs, a drawing with prizes for children and adults, and music by Miri Hunter and Thom Merrick.
At the celebration, drawing tickets were sold to support a group led by Paul Portis, working on a series of children’s books designed to teach diversity.
After they are printed, he said, copies of each book will be given away to local children.
The first book, with the tentative title “Sneaky Seven Saves The Day,” is about a cat who saves the world every day.
“We weren’t sure if this was going to happen this year,” organizer Eric Quander said, referring to concerns about the COVID-19 crisis.
Within the last week, he said, he started getting calls from people asking for the celebration, which he called “A day of freedom, a day of hope and a day of promise,” to be held.
“We put it together, literally, in about five days,” Quander said. “The planning for next year begins now.”
He urged white people at the celebration to take the time to sit down with Black people and listen to their stories.
“It’s important for non-Black people to sit with Black people and just listen,” he said. “Our feelings have been hurt for way too long. Enlighten yourselves.”
