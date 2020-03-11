JOSHUA TREE — Josh Simon, 36, of San Bernardino, plead not guilty to murder in Morongo Basin Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, March 11.
Simon, who is being represented by a public defender, also denied three enhancements involving the discharge and use of a firearm.
He is due in the courtroom of Judge Christopher Pallone for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19.
He was arrested Thursday, March 5.
Investigators believe he shot and killed Beatriz Guzman, 15, of Twentynine Palms, on Power Line Road west of Morongo Road who, they were told, he had been dating.
He was arrested, followed a standoff with deputies, at a home in the 1200 block of Morongo Road. He was being held in the West Valley Detention Center with no bail set. He is due to be arraigned on a charge of murder at 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 9, in Morongo Basin Superior Court.
Deputies responded to calls of a man walking in the neighborhood armed with a gun at 5:41 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Deputies arrived in the area and the armed man, later identified as Josh Simon, went inside the residence and refused to exit.
At nearly the same time, deputies received a call reporting a female down in the road next to a vehicle in the area of Power Line Road west of Morongo Road.
Deputies and medical personnel responded to the female and found she was suffering gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.
A short time later Simon surrendered to deputies without further incident.
Detectives learned that the suspect and victim have been in a dating relationship and on Thursday evening, for reasons still under investigation, the suspect shot the victim. Detectives interviewed Simon and, following the interview, he was arrested for murder. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.