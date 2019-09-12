TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms teen is facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at a victim and his wife, who were sitting on their front porch in the 72700 block of Wildcat Way, near Twentynine Palms High School Friday evening, Sept. 6.
Morongo Basin detectives found Joshua Hill, 18, for whom an arrest warrant had been issued, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and placed him under arrest at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
He was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on a charge of attempted murder and was subsequently transferred to West Valley Detention Center where he was held in lieu of $1 million bail.
He is due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
The investigation that led to Hill’s arrest began at about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6, when Morongo Basin deputies responded to Wildcat Way to an attempted murder report.
The victim told deputies he was sitting on his front porch with his wife when Hill arrived and challenged the victim to a fight. When he refused, the victim reported, Hill opened fire with a firearm, nearly striking the victim.
Before the shooting, the victim told deputies, he got into an argument with the Hill because of what he called the Hill’s reckless driving in front of the victim’s house.
He said the suspect got back into his car, said, “You’ll see what’s up” and left but returned 10 minutes later.
The victim said he and his wife were sitting on the front porch of their home when Hill fired eight shots at them. Two shots struck the house but no one was hit or injured.
Anyone with information related to the investigation, or the whereabouts of Blakeley, is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at (888)-782-7463 CRIME.
