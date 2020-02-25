TWENTYNINE PALMS — Get ready to learn more about the 2020 census and how to stand up and be counted when you go to local events, including a circus, and a carnival at Luckie Park.
These were some of the plans discussed at a Complete Count Committee meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, in council chambers at city hall.
Another committee meeting has been set fort 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
The committee was formed to help educate Twentynine Palms residents about the importance of taking part in the 2020 census and help census workers reach and count hard to locate residents.
Census worker Lupe Camacho urged committee members to tailor their outreach programs to the community.
She noted that Twentynine Palms has a lot of remote areas where people live and are hard to reach.
“We have been utilizing a lot of community events,” she said.
“What is the plan of attack,” City Manager Frank Luckino at the start of Thursday’s meeting.
He suggested an event modeled after something the City of Fontana, which has planned a community party, “Let’s Taco ‘bout Census.”
He suggested making use of the Rotary Carnival, which will come to Luckie Park March 12 to 15, as a place to educate people about the census.
Community Services Director Randy Councell noted that a circus will be coming to the community services building south of the park a week earlier and can also be used as a place to educate people about the census.
Community member Eric Quander noted that a group he is working with is planning a census education event of its own, “I Count In 29,” in April.
“We are ready to roll, got the location booked,” he said.
A suggestion was also made to set up an information table in front of the Twentynine Palms Stater Bros.
“Grocery stores are really good,” Camacho said, adding that clinics and banks are also good locations. “These are really good places to go.”
Amy Woods, representing the Morongo Unified School District, suggested making use of Parent Conference Day at the district in April.
