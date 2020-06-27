TWENTYNINE PALMS — Joshua Tree National Park will be under a temporary fire restriction from 8 a.m. Sunday, June 28 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Campfires at Black Rock and Indian Cove Campgrounds will be prohibited.
Other campgrounds and services are not affected but weather could dictate a change in closures.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park’s website and social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.