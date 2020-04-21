TWENTYNINE PALMS — Three generations of Twentynine Palms women, Mary Nicoll, her daughter, Mary Jane Binge, and her granddaughter, Erica Clarkson, are being honored with a new mural on the side of a thrift store building on Twentynine Palms Highway east of National Park Drive.
The mural was created by artist Glenn Case, who has created works in Los Angeles and Seattle but spends his winters in Southern California.
Set against an image of the sun lighting up the horizon, the mural features the silhouettes of three women, representing Mary, Mary Jane and Erica, along with images representing their service to the community.
Mary, who came to Twentynine Palms in 1949, opened Stengel’s Shoes the same year. She also opened a real estate office and Mode O’Day, a dress shop, along with other businesses.
Mary Jane owned a flower shop and now owns a finance company. Erica is a doctor who served the country in the armed forces.
In a recent telephone interview, Erica noted that the third woman in the mural also represents her sister, Debbie Mayor, who works as a counselor.
Case took some time Wednesday afternoon, April 15, to talk about the mural project, which he said he had been working on since Friday, April 10.
He said he ran into difficulty with the wall, which needed a lot of prep work but that he has gotten a lot of help from Mary Jane, who answered his services offered and and hired him to create the work.
“It’s such a personal mural for them,” he said. “She comes by once each day to give me notes.”
He noted that it differs from his usual work in that the figures are more symbolic then representational. He usually does more portrait work.
“This is more abstract,” he said.
More information about Case can be found on his Facebook page, Superwetpaint. He can be contacted by email at superwetpaint@gmail.com.
“I did mostly,” Erica said when asked who came up with the design for the mural. “It’s something I have been working on since Christmas. I’ve been working with the artist for several months. I put out the story of my grandmother and my mom.”
Between the two of them, she said, they have contributed to the Twentynine Palms community for more than 70 years.
“It was to honor my grandmother,” she said of the mural. “I was deployed to Iraq when she passed. My grandmother was super important in my life. My mother and my grandmother were the ones who raised me.”
She said her grandmother was a strong influence on her life.
“She was very strong and a very successful woman,” she said.
