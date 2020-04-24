Palm Desert woman becomes first to donate convalescent plasma

LA QUINTA — Angela Hoyt, of Palm Desert, became the first Riverside or San Bernardino county resident to donate plasma after testing positive for the new coronavirus in a new program run by LifeStream Blood Bank.
Hoyt gave her plasma April 18 at LifeStream’s La Quinta Donor Center.
“Ms. Hoyt donated enough plasma to be transfused into four seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the hopes the product will assist recovery from the virus,” LifeStream spokesman Don Escalante said in an email exchange this week.
Hoyt works at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs as director of physician recruitment. She was tested for the virus at the hospital, as were all staff, and was found to be positive, although she remained asymptomatic. She followed up on the COVID-19 convalescent plasma program when it was announced.
Two of the four units of her plasma were sent to Desert Regional Medical Center to help two patients there, Loma Linda University Health received one unit and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California received one unit.
“Convalescent plasma collected by LifeStream is available to Southern California hospitals (more than 80) that we contract with to provide blood products and services,” Escalante more.
“The COVID-19 convalescent plasma program is nationwide; American Red Cross and members of America’s Blood Centers including LifeStream are collecting and distributing this product.”
LifeStream will continue to collect blood plasma donations from recovered novel coronavirus patients that might treat others who fall critically ill.
People who have recovered from the virus may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma called “convalescent plasma,” which could be used to treat seriously ill patients.
A number of hospitals that LifeStream partners with, operating under Food and Drug Administration protocols, will be referring potential donors who have recovered.
Criteria for eligibility can be found at lstream.org/covidplasma. Potential donors may be referred using instructions on that site.
Potential donors must be pre-screened.
“Though convalescent plasma has not been fully proven to be effective in patients with COVID-19, there are encouraging signs from early studies,” said Dr. Joe Chaffin, LifeStream’s chief medical officer.
“By collecting this product, LifeStream is proud to help hospitals develop better understanding of the use of convalescent plasma for patients in desperate need.”
For information about donating plasma, call (909) 386-6837 or visit lstream.org/covidplasma.
Plasma donation similar to
standard blood donation
When asked “How does plasma donation differ from regular blood donation?” Escalante explained, “The donation is the same as a regular plasma donation. Through a process called apheresis, a specified blood component (in this case, plasma) is collected from the donor while remaining blood components are returned to the body. The pre-donation health history questionnaire and ‘mini-physical,’ the checking of hemoglobin levels, temperature, pulse and blood pressure, are all the same.”
One difference is that the donor must also be prescreened for that specific donation, which begins by calling (909) 386-6837 or visiting lstream.org/covidplasma.
