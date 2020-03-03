JOSHUA TREE — The February meeting of the California Teachers Association Div. 62 celebrated octogenarian members with cake and gifts. Honored members included Martha Edwards, Nolan Lockwood, Tony Stepetz, Joanne Grodon Sherry Craft, Doris Bridges, Nancy Holtz, Sue Lute and Mona Lowe.
California Retired Teacher Association Area 9 Director Ron Breyer when retired teachers meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Joshua Tree Community Center, Sunburst Avenue north of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Elementary school supplies such as pencils, crayons and paper will be collected for our outreach to needy children program.
Lunch is $20; those not having lunch pay $5. Reservations are required. Call Sandy Widman at (7600 853-0454.
