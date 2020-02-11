TWENTYNINE PALMS — The search for planets outside our solar system will be the subject of a lecture at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Founders’ Hall at the Twentynine Palms Historical Society, 6760 National Park Drive.
Dr. Franck Marchis, senior scientist at the SETI Institute, will talk about the search for exoplanets — planets outside this solar system.
Founded in 1984, the SETI Institute is a nonprofit research organization whose mission is to explore and explain the origin and nature of life in the universe and the evolution of intelligence.
Marchis is a senior scientist at the SETI Institute. He is best known for his discovery of multiple asteroids, his study of volcanism on Jupiter’s moon Io and his imaging of planets around other stars.
For his lecture in Twentynine Palms, he will discuss new projects designed to provide images of exoplanets. Future instruments could soon deliver an image of a cousin of Earth or another “Pale Blue Dot” — a planet similar to our own.
After his talk, he will demonstrate the Unistellar eVscope, an innovative robotic telescope developed in partnership with the SETI Institute.
The demonstration will take place at the Sky’s The Limit Observatory at 9697 Utah Trail, a short drive south from the lecture hall.
Marchis’ presentations are open to the public, but space is limited. Attendees should prepurchase tickets at $10 each online at https://tinyurl.com/marchislecture.
Limited reservations are available for an optional dinner with Marchis at 5 p.m. at the 29 Palms Inn. Attendees will be responsible for their own meals.
If interested in dinner, call (760) 490-9561 before Wednesday, Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.