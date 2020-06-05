TWENTYNINE PALMS — A small but growing demonstration organized by two Twentynine Palms High School graduates aimed at bringing anti-racism messages to Twentynine Palms.
The rally began at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5, when about a dozen people held signs and waved at passing cars on Twentynine Palms Highway at Desert Queen Avenue in front of Bucky Bucklin Park. Many in the cars honked and waved back.
As the demonstration grew, the line of people holding signs stretched from Desert Queen Avenue to Tamarisk Avenue. Many of the participants held signs referring to violence against African Americans, particularly by the police.
A Twentynine Palms woman named Ashley Ford held a sign reading, “White Silence = Violence.”
Jacky Addeman, another Twentynine Palms woman, held a sign reading, “Cops need to police racist cops.”
Other signs simply read, “Black lives matter.”
The demonstration was organized by Paul Portis, who works in behavior intervention for the Morongo Unified School District, and Jonas Childs, who works for the city of Twentynine Palms Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are trying to get the message out that things need to change,” Childs said.
Having gone to college and worked outside the Morongo Basin, Portis said he wanted to bring knowledge of the larger world back to Twentynine Palms.
“We are used to being in a bubble,” he said.
Both emphasized their aim to keep the protest peaceful. There will be no vandalism and no blocking of the street, Childs said.
“The movement has been hijacked,” Portis said.
Both were hoping to spark a dialogue. “We just want to push the narrative,” Portis said.
Childs said he would like to live in a world where he does not have to worry about his son being abused or killed by a police officer.
“I have two nephews; one is autistic. This is a real fear for us,” Portis said.
Both said they hoped to organize other events centered on bringing people together.
“We need to change the mindset within the police,” Addeman said as the protest began. She called on police officers to police their own, step in when they see fellow officers acting in a racist manner and remove racists officers from their ranks.
“I am here to make a statement about police brutality and systemic racism,” Ford said.
“I am a little nervous about the backlash we are going to be met with,” she added.
Governor Newsom addresses the protests
This was the fourth demonstration in the Morongo Basin that followed a nationwide movement of rallies and protests after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
Political organizers including Black Lives Matter are calling for peaceful protests while noting that Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point for many people who have been fighting for an end to police brutality.
In 2019 1,099 people were killed by police officers, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research and advocacy group; 259 were black people and 28 of those people were found to be unarmed.
Scores of demonstrations calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism were held throughout the country in the last two weeks and, during those demonstrations, several peaceful protesters, journalists and community members were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas and other projectiles.
Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted a press conference on Friday and said that he supports peaceful protests and the people who are choosing to participate in them.
“One thing that is crystal clear to me having seen images of peaceful protests is that protesters have the right to not be harassed. They have the right to protest peacefully. They have the right to protest without being arrested, tear gassed or shot at with projectiles,” he said. “But it’s clear with the images we see on TV … that some people are denied that fundamental right.”
He said some of the current policing tactics are appalling, and called for less violent tactics to be standardized across the state. At this time, he said, municipalities have some of their own guidelines for when and how to use non-lethal projectiles and riot gear. He also noted that the state is still teaching a strangle hold to officers which could potentially kill victims of police brutality.
Newsom called in Ron Davis, the former executive director of President Barack Obama’s task force on 21st century policing, to work with him on ending the training of the stranglehold and furthering legislation that standardizes police practices across the state.
“Police when operating appropriately can make a difference,” Davis said. “In 2020 our job should be to protect the First Amendment and First Amendment rights so people can protest in peace.”
