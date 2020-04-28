TWENTYNINE PALMS — While school officials are still not certain how to handle high school graduation ceremonies during the continuing coronavirus crisis, they know who will speak for their fellow graduates.
Triston Babers has been named valedictorian and Nicholas Councell has been named salutatorian for the Twentynine Palms High School Class of 2020.
Babers came to Twentynine Palms in 2015 when his father got orders to move to the area. He has spent his entire high school career as a Wildcat.
“I have to admit the last four years have been very hectic for me, but they were also filled with many great experiences that have shaped my perspective on life,” he said.
He took part in the Cyber Patriots competition for two years, ran hurdles for the track team as a sophomore, played junior varsity baseball as a junior year, and played varsity baseball as a senior.
“I also joined the National Honors Society around November 2018. All of these extracurriculars have impressed upon me the importance of hard work and dedication in all areas of life, not just in school work.
“Academic-wise, Twentynine Palms High School has been the best thing that ever happened to me. I met many wonderful teachers during the previous four years, and they inspired me to challenge myself, as I pursued a greater understanding of STEM subjects.
“Because of the many great teachers at Twentynine Palms High School, who continue to provide instruction even during this pandemic, I was able to achieve a 4.0, 1440 SAT score, and get quite a few college credits by passing several AP Exams. And thanks to the plethora of electives offered at this school, I was also able to pursue my personal interests in computer engineering by taking Cyber Literacy courses.”
He plans to attend the University of California San Diego to get a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering and find a high-paying job as a computer engineer.
“I’m extremely grateful to be valedictorian of this fine High School and hope I can continue to have similar academic experiences in the future as a college student,” he said.
