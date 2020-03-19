SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide executive order Thursday night, March 19, that mandates all California residents stay at home until further notice except to shop for food, get health care and other essential activities. Essential businesses like grocery stores and hospitals will remain open during this time.
“This order is being issued to protect the public health of Californians,” Newsom said in the order. “The California Department of Public Health looks to establish consistency across the state in order to ensure we mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Our goal is simple, we want to bend the curve and disrupt the spread of the virus.”
The order goes into effect at midnight as Friday, March 20, begins.
The governor’s order comes after a press conference he held earlier today in which he announced that he had asked President Donald Trump to send a Naval hospital ship to dock at the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1 to help the health care system in Los Angeles in response to COVID-19.
Newsom noted that confirmed cases in California were rising rapidly. He said there were 126 new cases in the last 24 hours and the case rate has been doubling every four days.
Newsom said current projections predict 56 percent of the people of California would be infected with the virus over the next eight weeks if the state did not increase its mitigations.
San Bernardino County, the town of Yucca Valley and the city of Twentynine Palms have all declared emergencies in response to the new coronavirus. Most county offices have closed to public walk-ins. The city closed the doors to its offices Tuesday and the town followed suit Thursday, saying services would be provided through telephone and email only through at least April 6.
“While these are difficult times for all of Yucca Valley and the greater Morongo Basin,” Mayor Jeff Drozd said, “we are confident that our community will pull together, remain strong and come out of this public health event even stronger as a tight-knit community. It is important for us to follow the guidance of health professionals in our response to this event, and we appreciate the ongoing coordination and support of our partners at the state, county, and local levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.