TWENTYNINE PALMS — Families found more food than usual in their bags from Morongo Unified schools Friday, April 10. The school district handed out more food to see families through spring break, April 13-17.
“Today at Oasis we served 494 meals to our stakeholders,” principal Jeremy James said after the giveaway.
James stood under an umbrella in the employee parking lot and used a walkie-talkie to coordinate the efforts of school and district staff members during the drive-through food giveaway.
As parents pulled their vehicles up, they told James how much food they needed and he relayed the information to staff members, who took prepackaged bags of food from the multipurpose room.
“It was a team effort to make today possible,” James said. “Every employee at the site pitched in — administration, office staff, librarian, custodial services, nutritional services, school psychologist, bus driver and several employees that were off came back to help out.”
At Oasis, each family got a gallon of milk, dry goods and produce for six days and six days of lunch.
“I would also like to add that each day most of the staff of the school is pitching in to help serve lunch and breakfast to all of our stakeholders,” James added.
On most days the school provides close to 500 meals.
“The students and parents have been great and at least once a week either a staff member or parent has dropped by coffee or treats for those of us who are distributing food,” he said.
The regular grab-and-go food service will resume Monday, April 20, at all public schools except for Black Rock alternative high school in Yucca Valley.
