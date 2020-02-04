TWENTYNINE PALMS — Arson and bomb investigators suspect that the 20-year-old woman who was injured in a fire on Desert Trail Drive Sunday evening, Feb. 2, also set the fire.
Firefighters were called to the home of Brian John and Choorly Tong, on Desert Trail Drive near Ocotillo Avenue, a little before 8 p.m. to a report of a residential fire.
Sheriff’s deputies had been called to a disturbance report at the same location at 6:34 p.m. and were enroute when they learned there was also a fire at the house.
Arriving deputies found fire and medical personnel extinguishing t he fire and providing treatment to the woman who was then transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center with major injuries.
On Monday, Brian Tong, at the house cleaning up after the fire, confirmed that the woman was his wife, Choorly, and that she remained intubated and sedated at the hospital.
The family, he said, planned to stay with his parents while repairs are made to the house which showed extensive damage in the living room and smoke damage in the kitchen and in other rooms.
A detective from the Specialized Enforcement Division – Arson & Bomb responded to the location to conduct the investigation. Investigation believe the injured adult female was responsible for setting the fire inside the home.
A 12-year-old female was at home at the time of the fire but she was able to exit the home without injuries.
Upon completion of the investigation, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.