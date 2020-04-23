TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms man is facing several charges, including felony reckless evading, burglary, driving without a license and spousal battery, after he was arrested Wednesday, April 22, after being pursued by sheriff’s deputies here.
Deputies tried to stop dirt bike rider Dakota Dyer, 21, on Gorgonio Drive near Ocotillo Avenue, at about 8:30 a.m.
The rider failed to yield and reportedly committed several dangerous vehicle code violations in an attempt to evade deputies, including speeding through residential areas, running stop signs, and driving on the sidewalk.
After the vehicle pursuit, deputies took the rider of the dirt bike, Dakota Dyer, into custody as he attempted to flee on foot.
Dyer was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail and is being held without bail, pursuant to outstanding warrants for his arrest.
He was transferred to West Valley Detention Center and was tentatively due in Morongo Basin Superior court for a series of arraignment hearings Thursday and Friday, April 23 and 24.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.