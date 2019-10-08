TWENTYNINE PALMS — Three adult residents of a home on Morning Drive west of Utah Trail were left without a home following a fire Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze, which remains under investigation, at 12:09 p.m., Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said.
No injuries were reported.
The fire, which began outside the home, spread into the garage, attic and living room, causing smoke and fire damage in all three areas.
Fire department officials, working with the Red Cross, helped secure temporary housing for the three adults displaced by the fire.
The fire, which the home owner described as suspicious, started at about noon near a non-operational pickup truck parked in a carport on the east side of the house.
Flames soon engulfed the truck and sent a column of black smoke, that could be seen from miles away, into the afternoon sky.
Once firefighters arrived onscene McClintock said, they spent 15 minutes knocking the fire down before remaining onscene for several hours for investigation.
Cause of the fire, he added, remains undetermined.
The fire brought three fire engines, a battalion chief and a Morongo Basin Ambulance vehicle along with several sheriff’s deputies who came to work crowd control.
The Combat Center fire department also sent an engine.
A ranger from Joshua Tree National Park was stationed on Utah Trail and Morning Drive directing traffic around the incident.
