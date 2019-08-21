TWENTYNINE PALMS — The first bell for the new school year will ring at 7:07 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Twentynine Palms High School, Utah Trail north of Two Mile Road.
Students are encouraged to arrive earlier than that, however, as school officials will serve the first free breakfast of the new school year to every student beginning at 6:45.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be free for all students in the Morongo Unified School District this year.
“We are gearing up and getting ready,” Principal Stacy Smalling said.
Preparation for the new school year included an orientation day from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Eighth graders led tours of the school. A medical unit from the Morongo Basin Healthcare District provided immunization shots. Nutritional services provides meals.
A Back to School Night will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Parents will meet teachers and learn about teaching teams used at the school.
Students will great four new staff members at the school, two in the school office and two in the classroom.
Cynthia Nieves will come to the school from Plus Academy to take over school site secretary duties while Michelle Ilagan, the school’s new administrative assistant, will transfer from Yucca Valley Elementary School.
Alison Pegram, a military wife new to the area, will join the staff as a science teacher. She brings nine years of teaching experience to the task.
Ky Seacat, whose parents worked for the school district, will join the staff to teach electives, including creative writing and drama, after many years of working at a charter school in Los Angeles County.
“He is coming home, so to speak,” Smalling said.
“We are just really excited to start a new school year,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.