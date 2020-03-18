TWENTYNINE PALMS — With more restrictions being placed on everyday activities in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Twentynine Palms held its first government meeting to which the public was not invited because of virus concerns.
After declaring an emergency because of the virus, city officials opted to close government meetings to members of the public.
Three residents were turned away from Tuesday’s planing meeting.
Members of the public may submit comments to the council via email at info@29palms.org.
Wednesday morning, City Manager Frank Luckino said he had not gotten any public feedback about the new restrictions.
“Not yet, we are working on the technology for people to participate via the Internet,” he said via text message.
The city council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at city hall, 6136 Adobe Road, to consider approval of the emergency proclamation.
Planning commissioners reviewed and approved floor plans and elevations for two public buildings and an outdoor stage to be built as part of the city ‘s Project Phoenix downtown revitalization plan.
Planners voted 4-0, with Jim Krushat absent, to approved plans for a community center and Joshua Tree National Park visitor center, south of Twentynine Palms Highway, east of Yucca Avenue and west of Smoke Tree.
Plans were created by Holt Architecture and call for the buildings to be constructed in “Hi-Desert Adobe” and “Frontier” styles.
The 4,270 square foot national park visitor center will include a 1,488 square foot exhibit hall, giving park officials space to display the Campbell Collection.
The Native American artifacts were collected by Twentynine Palms pioneers William and Elizabeth Campbell and donated to the national park, which has been unable to display them for lack of space.
This, he said, will be a great improvement over the amount of visitor center space at park headquarters on Utah Trail.
The 11,730 square foot community center will include an 8,352 square foot gym/multi-purpose room. Plans may also include a 1,103 square foot kitchen.
There will be a patio separating the two buildings and an outdoor stage on the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Yucca Avenue.
During discussions, planner Leslie Paahana complimented the work by architects.
Architects were also complimented, by Community Development Director Travis Clark, for listening city staff and taking the time to examine local architecture before beginning their design work.
He touted the indoor/outdoor event space provided by the public buildings.
“Not too many cities have that,” Clark said.
“This is not your typical box community center, it’s got a lot of character to it,” Clark said.
While he liked the overall design, Chairman Greg Mendoza said he was unhappy with some large bare walls.
“With those big blank wall, we’ve got to do something about that,” he said, suggesting a mural or some of Twentynine Palms artist Terry Waite’s metal sculptures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.