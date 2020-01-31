TWENTYNINE PALMS — Stacey Lee was sentenced to 17 days in county jail after pleading guilty to grand theft from the Twentynine Palms Public Cemetery District, where she worked as manager.
After initially pleading not guilty, Lee entered a guilty plea in Judge Rodney Cortez’ Morongo Basin Superior Courthouse courtroom on Jan. 15. She was also placed on five years of felony probation.
She faces a restitution hearing in Cortez’ courtroom at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 27.
Deputies were called to the public cemetery Jan. 2 to investigate a report of embezzlement.
They were told Lee used the cemetery’s credit card without authorization to make ATM withdrawals totaling more than $17,000 since September 2019.
