TWENTYNINE PALMS — Families who came to First Assembly of God Church Thursday evening for backpacks and school supplies got more than that.
First they were ushered into the Sullivan Road church, where kids could toss around beach balls around until the beginning of the evening’s activities at 7.
Pastor John Pollnow welcomed everyone to an evening of games and music that would end with the distribution of 100 backpacks filled with school supplies.
In one game, the room was divided into the white team and the blue team. Each team got pieces of white or blue paper and was told to crumple them into “snowballs.” When the signal was given, a 20-second paper snowball fight commenced. The object was to see which team could get more of its snowballs on the other team’s side. The white team won
After the “fight,” Jared and Jayme Zwicker led the assembled in song.
At the end of the evening, children got 100 backpacks filled with school supplies along with water bottles and Bibles.
A second school supply giveaway will be sponsored by Spirit and Truth Worship Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17, under the Rotary Club pavilion at Luckie Park, Joe Davis Drive and Luckie Avenue.
