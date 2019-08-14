Kiwanis Club member Brad White-Findeisen, with certificate, stands with the Darr family, parents Steve and Carolyn and children Zea Foley, 20, J.R. Foley, 14, Ash, 11, A.j., 9, Kay-Leann, 7, Ella, 4 and Tyrian, two months, honored at Family of the Year Tuesday, Aug. 13.