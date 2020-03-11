TWENTYNINE PALMS — A dozen downtown businesses may face sewage fees of $5 to $192 a month, depending on how much water they use, once a collective septic system related to Project Phoenix, goes online later this year.
City council members meeting in regular session Tuesday, March 11, voted 4-0-1, with Dan Mintz abstaining from the discussion and vote because of a possible conflict of interest, to approve a sewer rate fee study and set a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday, May 12.
The system, which will be replaced by a collective water treatment plant, is being installed south of Twentynine Palms Highway during what will be the first phase of implementing the city’s downtown revitalization plan.
A public hearing on proposed rates, which will be supplemented by $57,000 in general fund money to cover costs, has been set for Tuesday, May 12.
Property and business owners affected by the fees will receive letters from the city inviting them to the public hearing and explaining the protest process should they wish to oppose imposition of the proposed fees.
Rates will generate $13,000 of the $70,000 needed to operate the system during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Rates are based on water usage and are built around the number of Equivalent Dwelling Units, defined as 175 gallons per day, the amount used by a single family home.
City staff members, working with consultants from Willdan Financial Services, have proposed a rate of $35.98 per month per EDU in 2020-21.
A rate study conducted by the consulting firm notes that one restaurant in the Project Phoenix area uses 5.35 EDU, giving it a monthly sewage treatment bill of just over $192.
A real estate office in the project area, using .15 EDUs, will face sewage treatment rates of $5.48 a month.
City Manager Frank Luckino said planners were hampered by an initial shortage of customers, 12, in the project area. Covering costs with customer fees, he said, would have made them too expensive.
Planners, he said, had originally wanted to proposed fees over the next several years but have opted to propose fees just for the first year. The hope, he said, is that more customers will come online as more businesses open downtown, spreading expenses around.
Expenses during the 2020-21 fiscal year will include $12,500 for effluent sampling, $25,029 for monthly and quarterly inspections and $7725 for annual maintenance and inspections.
