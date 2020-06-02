TWENTYNINE PALMS — Daviahn Thrasher, the hero lifeguard who saved a woman’s life when she had a seizure while swimming at a Marine Corps family housing swimming pool, is also a record setting member of the Twentynine Palms High School swimming team.
The Wildcat sophomore was working the fourth day of his first lifeguarding job when he was called to step forward and save a life.
Thrasher has some experience in a pool.
“Me and my friends have two relay records at the high school,” he said.
Thrasher is also a young actor and played several small roles in the Theatre 29 summer youth theatre program 2017 production of Little Mermaid Jr.
Before he started work, he said he got a lot of training in how to pull a helpless person out of the water.
“I did my best to save her life,” he said.
His mother gave him the idea to apply for work at the family housing swimming pool.
He added he would like to continue working as a lifeguard but that he has other potential paths to follow into his future.
He has already been offered scholarships to swim at some colleges.
“My dream is acting,” he said.
He is also looking at the Coast Guard.
“I was so excited to hear what a wonderful act Daviahn did, I have had him on both club and High school swim teams,” swimming coach Michelle Minatrea-Teo said.
“He has such a big heart and is always willing to help others out in need. I am so proud of him in and out of the pool. Daviahn is such a strong swimmer and even though we did not get to finish this season, he was having such an awesome season, and I look forward to next season!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.