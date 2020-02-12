TWENTYNINE PALMS — Week three of street paving is this week in the City of Twentynine Palms. The following roads will be closed this week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Feb. 12, El Paseo Drive from Yucca Avenue east to Bagley Avenue.
• Feb. 13, El Paseo Drive from Bagley Avenue east to Civic Center Drive.
• Feb. 14, Civic Center Drive from Smoketree east to Adobe Road.
The City of Twentynine Palms apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause but anticipates that the community will be happy with the outcome.
For more information contact Public Works Superintendent, Noel Perdue at (760) 367-6799, option 7.
