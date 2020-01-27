TWENTYNINE PALMS — Robert Salazar, 37, of Twentynine Palms, is facing a charge of attempted murder after reportedly shooting his brother, Richard Salazar, 35, in the abdomen Sunday morning, Jan. 26, in the 5300 block of Chia Avenue.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting there at 10:03 a.m. and found Richard Salazar with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.
He was transported by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Deputies learned that Robert shot Richard during an argument. He fled the scene in a vehicle and was later located in the 59000 block of Aberdeen Drive. He was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail where he was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
He was due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, to face a charge of attempted murder.
