TWENTYNINE PALMS — Efforts to restore the mural that depicts a victorious homecoming parade for Marines returning from the first Iraqi War will benefit from a fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at The Campbell House historic inn, 74744 Joe Davis Drive, off Utah Trail.
Action 29 Palms invites desert residents to a Military and Community Appreciation Fundraiser, marking the 29th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War.
The free event will serve as a fundraiser for the restoration of Mural #5, Desert Storm Homecoming & Victory Parade, a landmark mural in Twentynine Palms.
Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers by the 29 Palms Inn, a no-host beer and wine bar, and a special screening of some early videos of the Oasis of Murals project and the actual 1991 Victory Parade.
Donations and pledges will be accepted throughout the event to assist Action 29 Palms in its fundraising campaign to repaint the historic Desert Storm mural and restore it to its former glory.
Originally painted in 1995 by artist Chuck Caplinger, the mural honors the historic Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm homecoming and the 1991 Victory Parade in Twentynine Palms that celebrated the return of troops to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
The mural has deteriorated over the years and is now scheduled to be repainted in 2020 by Caplinger and a team of assistant artists.
For more information about the event, contact LeeAnn Clarke at (760) 367-3480. Donate online at www.action29palmsmurals.com.
