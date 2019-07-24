TWENTYNINE PALMS — While some books examining wartime experiences focus on victories and glorious accomplishments, the authors of “The Warrior’s Book of Virtues” haven taken a different tack.
Former Marines Nick Benas and Matthew Bloom and former Navy Corpsman Richard “Buzz” Bryan use the book to highlight things that went right and wrong — what Benas calls their humiliations — and the lessons they learned during a 2003 tour of duty in Iraq.
The book, subtitled “A Field Manual for Living Your Best Life,” is published by Random House and will be released July 30.
The book includes chapters on discipline, hope, justice, faith and resilience.
Benas served on board the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center from 1999 to 2002, as a military police officer.
“I started off guarding the front gate, waving cars in. I worked my way up to being in a patrol car,” he said. “It was an amazing experience.”
He also served as a training officer for First Tank Battalion.
After his stint in the Marines was over, he went home to Connecticut and went to college with the G.I. Bill.
Then, in 2003, the war began in Iraq and Benas felt like a draft dodger.
He said he was inspired further when his mentor, Master Gunnery Sgt. Guadalupe Denogean, was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2003 and was visited by Donald Rumsfeld at Walter Reed hospital.
“He asked for his citizenship,” he said. “A day later they came back and granted him his citizenship.”
Benas visited his mentor in Twentynine Palms.
“We sat up all night with another Marine exchanging stories about out time in Twentynine Palms,” he said.
Later, he found a way to get back onto active duty, with a military reserve unit in Pittsburgh.
He ended up serving a tour of duty in Iraq with the men who would become his co-authors.
Since then, he and his co-authors have worked at jobs helping their fellow veterans transition back to civilian life.
“We’ve all done stints helping veterans transition back into the work force,” he said.
“We focus on our own humility,” he said of the book. “Stuff that went wrong with us during that deployment.
“We focus on our own humiliation, he we could have done better.”
All three veterans have moved on from the Marine Corps and Navy but continue to serve in other ways.
Benas has written two previous books, “Mental Health Emergencies” and “Tactical Mobility.” He trains people on how to prevent someone from slipping into a mental-health crisis, according to his author bio.
Bloom, who served in two combat tours to Iraq, is a former licensed social worker and currently works as a police officer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Bryan, who served in the Navy for 22 years and retired as senior chief hospital corpsman, is the outreach coordinator for the West Palm Beach Veterans Administration medical center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.