TWENTYNINE PALMS — Food For Life organizers are looking for volunteers during what will be a long day preparing, serving and cleaning up after a community Christmas feast this weekend.
Palms Baptist Church, 5285 Adobe Road, will host the meal from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, but volunteers will begin preparing the meal at 7:30 a.m. and don’t plan to be done with cleanup until after 7 p.m.
Food For Life President Debbie Tirozzi encouraged anyone who would like to volunteer to show up any time during the day to lend a hand.
“We are really excited. We would love to have volunteers,” she said.
“It takes a lot of work to clean up and put it in the proper condition.”
As in years past, there will be a room where children will meet with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.
In another room, parents will be given gifts they will be able to put under their trees for opening Christmas morning. At least 500 toys will be handed out during the day, Tirozzi said.
“That way it didn’t come from us, it came from the parents,” Tirozzi said.
There will also be a clothing giveaway.
Some volunteers will be assigned to deliver meals to those unable to attend. Residents wishing to have meals delivered are asked to call Reach Out Morongo Basin at (760) 361-1410.
The menu will include ham, turkey, yams, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, breads, desserts and cranberry sauce which, she confessed, did not make it into the meals last year.
Last year’s meal, which drew a smaller crowd than anticipated, served a little more than 600 meals.
Tirozzi said she expects a large crowd at this year’s feast. She said Marines, sailors and their families are invited to come take part.
Diners and volunteers will be entertained by musicians Larry and Linda, a husband and wife who attend the Church of the Nazarene, where Food For Life volunteers provide weekly free meals to residents in need from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
“They are quite well known,” Tirozzi said.
“Santa is coming. The kids should be happy about that. It is going to be exciting. Christmas is a magical time,” she said.
To volunteer, contact Tirozzi at (760) 475-1670.
