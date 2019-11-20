SAN BERNARDINO — Six Morongo Unified School District schools were recognized Thursday, Nov. 14, at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support Showcase.
PBIS is one of the foremost advances in school-wide discipline with emphasis on school-wide systems of support that include proactive strategies for defining, teaching, and supporting appropriate student behaviors to create positive school environments.
During the event, 218 schools from 33 different districts were honored with awards that showed their dedication to creating to positive school environments on campus for their students.
Joshua Tree Elementary School was one of only six schools in the county to receive the highest honor of Platinum, and the only school to receive the award for two consecutive years.
“We at Joshua Tree Elementary hold ourselves, to high behavioral and moral standards in order to achieve academic, social, and economic success,” Joshua Tree Elementary School Principal Daniele Snider said.
“Our Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program exemplifies our belief and commitment to these standards.”
Condor Elementary School, Landers Elementary School, Palm Vista Elementary School, Twentynine Palms Junior High School and Twentynine Palms High School were also honored.
“As evident by our schools faithful implementation of the multi-tiered Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Program, our district is living the mission to provide an education that is preparing students to be successful in college, career and society through their focus on the whole child,” Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said.
The proactive approach to behavior management involves shifting the focus to positive reinforcement to encourage advanced student behaviors. Using this approach, evolves the entire culture of a school. The more students who participate in the positive behavior, the more positive the entire school culture becomes.
For more information on Morongo Unified School District or the programs they offer, please visit: www.morongo.k12.ca.us. For general information or questions regarding MUSD, please call (760) 367-9191.
