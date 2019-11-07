TWENTYNINE PALMS — Perfect weather drew more than 400 visitors to the Old Schoolhouse Museum for the Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s annual Weed Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3.
The theme for this year’s weed show, “Growing Like A Weed” was a nod to Founders Hall, the Society’s newest addition.
Fifty-two individuals collectively entered 203 compositions showcasing local desert flora, the skill of our area’s artisans, and the history and culture of Twentynine Palms itself.
Visitors took in the ingenuity and beauty created in this uniquely Twentynine Palms event, then had the very difficult task of choosing one overall composition as the People’s Choice Award.
That honor went to Cathy Snodgrass for her entry in Category 2 (Hammer Time – Composition using Broken Purple glass (broken or imperfect) as an accessory.).
2019 Weed Show Winners
People’s Choice Cathy Snodgrass, Category 2, broken purple glass
Judge’s Favorite Bridget Wilcox, Category 6
Judge’s Favorite Larry Bowden, Category 10
Judge’s Favorite Cathy Snodgrass, Category 7
Category 1 –Nailed It - Purple Glass - Arrangement using Museum Quality purple glass as an accessory.
1st – Kate Brandt
2d – Dana Bowden
3d – Ada Hatch
Honorable Mention – Karen McClure
Category 2 – Hammer Time - Broken Purple Glass - Composition using Broken Purple glass (broken or imperfect) as an accessory.
1st – Kim Ortamond
2d – Tracey Jenkins
3d – Rita Vickery
Honorable Mention – Molly Vermette
Category 3 – Nuts and Bolts- Miniature 3x3x3 overall composition using nuts and/or bolts or other small building items.
1st – Tracey Jenkins
2d – Lindsay Anderson
3d – Ted Meyers
Honorable Mention – Kim Ortamond
Category 4 – New Beginnings - Miniature 6x6x6 overall composition using drawing or drafting items as an accessory.
1st – Ada Hatch
2d – Dana Bowden
3d – Ted Meyers
Honorable Mention – Rita Vickery
Category 5 – Light Up Your Life - Composition using an electrical item as an accessory.
1st – Ted Meyers
2d – Deanne Chatterton
3d – Rita Vickery
Honorable Mention – Dana Bowden
Category 6 – Breaking Ground - Composition using a garden/digging tool as an accessory.
1st – Pam Anders
2d – Susan Watkins
3d – Deanne Chatterton
Honorable Mention – Rita Vickery
Category 7 – Final Inspection - Composition using a military item as an accessory. This category is a tribute to the many volunteers both Navy and Marines from MCAGCC that helped in building Founders Hall this past year.
1st – Kim Ortamond
2d – Ted Meyers
3d – Dana Bowden
Honorable Mention – Cathy Snodgrass
Category 8 – Door To The Future – Composition using any form of technology from 1927 until the future (even imaginary) as an accessory.
1st – Rosie Mendoza
2d – Larry Bowden
3d – Kate Brandt
Honorable Mention – Becky Saravia
Category 9 –Measure Once Cut Twice - Composition using twins or two of a kind items as accessories.
1st – Tracey Jenkins
2d – Toby Stewart
3d – Ada Hatch
Honorable Mention – Marilyn Fernald
Category 10 – Nothing Is In Cement- Oversized composition and any entry that exceeds the weight or size rule.
1st – Ted Meyers
2d – Lindsey Anderson
3d – Rita Vickery
Honorable Mention – Cathy Snodgrass
Category 11 – Building Knowledge - Kids 12 and under. Use any item related to building or knowledge as an accessory.
1st – Toby Stewart
2d – Trent Ricks
3d – Riley Quinn Philpott
Honorable Mention – Lennon M.
Category 12 – Raising The Roof / Anything Goes - This is the no-holds-barred category. Anything goes but weight and size rules are still followed.
1st – Ted Meyers
2d – Mike Madison
3d – Larry Bowden
Honorable Mention – Rosie Mendoza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.