TWENTYNINE PALMS — Condor Field and the role Twentynine Palms played during World War II are remembered in a new exhibit at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 6760 National Park Drive.
The exhibit, the work of Jim Krushat with help from Dana Bowden, was unveiled Saturday, Oct. 19, during a Pioneer Days celebration that also saw dedication of Founder’s Hall, the historical society’s newly-built multi-purpose room.
The exhibit, tucked into one corner of the museum, discusses the pioneer families who served during the war and the 29 Palms Air Academy at Condor Field where many glider pilots completed primary training in preparation for major combat operations of the War.
“Condor Field later became a primary powered flight training field and then a Naval Auxiliary Air Station,” Krushat said.
“This initial military training activity provided the footprint for the future Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.”
The museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information call (760) 367-2366.
