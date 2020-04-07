TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Joshua Tree National Park Youth Conservation Corps Program, for summer 2020, has been canceled in response to the continuing coronavirus crisis.
The cancellation of the annual program is one of several changes at the park made in response to guidance from San Bernardino County Public Health Office.
During the crisis the park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.
Previously officials closed the park to the public.
The National Park Service, he said, is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park officials will notify the public when they resume full operations and provide updates on our website, www.nps.gov/jotr/index.htmand social media channels.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Joshua Tree National Park, including:
https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/photosmultimedia/virtual-experience.htm
Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
