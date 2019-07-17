TWENTYNINE PALMS — A few technical troubles could not stop a collection of marionettes from delighting young and old alike at the Twentynine Palms library Thursday, July 11.
A few pauses in the music could not stop T.C., from Franklin Haynes Marionettes, from giving participants in the summer reading program, a good show complete with music, magic and even some skateboard tricks.
Through the art of puppetry, audience members met Carmen Miranduck, Reggie the skateboarder, a rabbit named Dodger and a cowboy, complete with stick pony, named Billy Bob.
They watched some mischievous magic scarves, witnessed a dance by Spaz Mataz, the alien and were entertained by Bobo the clown on the trapeze. They also met Pinocchio and heard M.C. Hamster sing about not playing with matches.
The program provides prizes and incentives for participants young and old to continue checking out and reading library books through the summer.
It includes entertainment programs at 11 a.m. Thursdays at the library, Adobe Road and Veterans Way. Joshua Tree National Park rangers will come to the library July 18 for a program. Library staff members will put on a show July 25. The Wacko Show will wrap things up Aug. 3.
The program also includes craft time at 11 a.m. Mondays, story craft time at 11 a.m. Tuesdays and fairy tale baby time at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
