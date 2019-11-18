TWENTYNINE PALMS — The latest incarnation of the musical comedy revue “Company B,” has found a home at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, and creator Ben Costello is looking for a cast.
It will be the 2020 season opener at Theatre 29.
Auditions for “Company B: On The Air!” will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the theater.
“Company B: On the Air!” will run for two weekends with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays Jan 10 to 19.
Costello is seeking a cast of 20 singers and actors for this tribute to the golden age of radio and USO short film productions.
John Babrowski and Costello will recreate the comedy team “Slats Smith and Wilbur Brown,” roles they’ve played for more than 30 years.
Comedic roles are available, as well as the radio announcer/host. Singers will be featured in the style of Frank Sinatra, Kate Smith, Bing Crosby, the Andrew Sisters, Peggy Lee, to name a few.
Swing dancers and tap dancers are encouraged to audition as well. Come prepared to confidently sing 16 bars of a swing or pop tune, bring a non-vocal baking track on your mobile device.
For more information contact Costello at (760) 501-1593.
