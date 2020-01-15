TWENTYNINE PALMS — “Company B: On The Air,” and Soroptimist International of Yucca Valley both had big nights at Theatre 29 Friday, Jan. 10.
The club hosted a sell-out crowd for the opening night gala for the latest iteration of the series of musical comedy revues created by Morongo Basin theater veteran Ben Costello.
Theatregoers feasted on chicken, sandwiches and other foods donated by Morongo Basin restaurants, Early in the evening, the food ran low, forcing Soroptimists to make a quick run and pick up more.
During the first of two intermissions, they enjoyed an array of desserts, from cookies to cake on sticks.
In addition to selling out the house, Soroptimists earned money, used to support educational opportunities for women and girls in the Morongo Basin, with a silent auction featuring everything from apple pies to fine art.
In between they enjoyed the program which mixed songs and comedy routines, including the venerable “Who’s On First,” while paying tribute to the golden age of radio.
“Company B” will continue this weekend at Theatre 29, with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The show features Costello and longtime comedy partner John Babrowski along with Theatre 29 veterans Dennis “Easy” Boos, Kathryn Ferguson, Joe Rego, Scott Clinkscales and Jayme Zwicker-Bateman and her children, Carly, Gabe, Cole and Tyler.
Tickets, which are going quickly, are available online at www.theatre29.org.
