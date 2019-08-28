TWENTYNINE PALMS — A mix of Theatre 29 veterans and newcomers is working with director Gary Daigneault on the latest musical offering at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” the Broadway musical, is based on a low budget 1960 Roger Corman film about a flesh-eating plant who forces its keeper, Seymour, to murder people to feed it.
The darkly-comic musical will open, in a gala benefiting the Twentynine Palms Rotary Club, at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. It will play for four weekends with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, before going on the road for one weekend at the Barstow Performing Arts Center.
Aiden Bosworth, previously seen as the Tin Man in the Theatre 29 production of “Wizard of Oz,” and as a young thief in the Groves Cabin Theatre production of “American Buffalo,” will play Seymour Krelborn.
Laura Berry, a Theatre 29 newcomer, will play Audrey, who works at the failing Skid Row florist shop with Seymour and is the object of his affection.
Christopher Paul Schoonover, a seasoned performer but Theatre 29 newcomer, will play Orin Scrivello, Audrey’s sadistic dentist boyfriend, along with several other parts.
Theatre 29 actor and director Charles Harvey will provide the voice of the killer plant, dubbed the Audrey II, while the puppets used to bring the plant to life will be operated by Cody Joseph, who will also give life to a wino.
Theatre 29 Veterans Char Childs, Grace Rodriguez and Kegan Longuevan will play doo-wop singers Crystal, Ronette and Chiffon, providing a kind of Greek chorus to the evening’s entertainment.
Dennis “Easy” Boos, seen in Theatre 29 musicals ranging from “Meet Me In St. Louis,” to “Urinetown,” will play flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik.
Kurt Schauppner, seen most recently on the Theatre 29 stage as Elwood P. Dowd, will play a derelict.
Daigneault is being helped by musical director Scott Clinkscales, Assistant Director Cindy Daigneault and Assistant Musical Director Liyan Lagevardi.
Mike Lipsitz will serve as stage manager and prop master, Cam D’Angeles is assistant to the director, Cole Subriar is assistant stage manager and Josiah Ruiz is a back stagehand. Lisa Goldberg will acts as technical director and choreographer. Her tech team includes lighting tech Ron Bottorff and Spencer Rogers on the soundboard. Costume design will be by Tera Bottorff.
After opening night “Little Shop of Horrors” tickets are $10 to $15. For tickets visit Theatre29.org or call the Theatre 29 Box Office at (760) 361-4151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.