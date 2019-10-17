TWENTYNINE PALMS — Twentynine Palms Rotary Club hosted 11 Swedish Rotarians this past week as part of Rotary District 5330’s Friendship Exchange. Friendship Exchange is an international exchange program for Rotary members and friends that allows participants to take turns hosting one another in their homes and clubs.
Guests were greeted by the Yucca Valley Sunset Rotary Club and treated to a private tour of Gubler’s Orchids and the Yucca Valley Performing Arts Center.
The next day began with breakfast at Bruce’s Place with the Joshua Tree Rotary Club and a full day tour of Joshua Tree National Park.
Their three day stay in the desert ended with a comprehensive tour of MCAGCC during which time they learned about the base’s desert training structure and the Marine Corps in general.
There was a great deal of fun and laughter while learning each other’s culture and tastes, members said.
