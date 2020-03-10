TWENTYNINE PALMS — The Transition Partnership Program in conjunction with the WorkAbility I program, hosted the 21st Annual Career Exploration Day Friday, March 6, at Twentynine Palms High School.
Career Exploration Day is attended by the entire student body of Twentynine Palms High School, students bussed in from Yucca Valley High School and invited guests.
This event offers students the opportunity to talk to a large variety of professional and para-professional people about their chosen career fields, as well as, begin a dialogue with colleges and vocational schools.
Some of the 80 plus vendors who attended included National Park Services, Army National Guard, US Marine Corps, California Highway Patrol, Morongo Basin Health Care District, Morongo Basin Ambulance, San Bernardino County Fire and Copper Mountain College.
Booths included student lead booths to help spread information about on campus programs. Students from the Bottle for Bowling were present, helping share information regarding their recycling program on campus.
While students from Yucca Valley High Schools Better Together Club were also in attendance. The club promotes togetherness on campus and is hoping to encourage students at Twentynine Palms High School to start their own club.
