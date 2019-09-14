TWENTYNINE PALMS — Larry Gray, 41, of Twentynine Palms is facing a charge of attempted murder. Deputies believe he stabbed Brandon Koenig, of Twentynine Palms, multiple times.
Gray was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the 73800 block of Baseline Road. He was held at West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $1 million. Ge is due in Morongo Basin Superior Court at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Deputies responded at 12:22 a.m. July 2, to the report of a man, Koenig, who was stabbed and bleeding in front of a home in the 73000 block of Cactus Drive.
Deputies found Koenig suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
A weeks long investigation led investigators to identify Gray as a suspect in the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.