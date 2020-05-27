TWENTYNINE PALMS — Free movies and summer day camp, with some changes due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, could be back on track at Luckie Park.
That was the word from Recreation Supervisor Kary Minatrea during a report to the city council at its first in-person meeting since the start of a coronavirus lockdown in March.
Council members met at city hall Tuesday, May 26.
Plans are being made to bring back the summer day camp program, which traditionally operates out of Patriotic Hall on the south side of Luckie Park, and free movies, shown Thursday nights on the wall of the racquetball court at the park. Both will be subject to social distancing and other regulations related to the continuing virus crisis.
Draft plans are also being made to open the Luckie Park swimming pool for the summer but city officials are still waiting for guidelines from county and state officials.
Plans, still in their early stages, call for the summer day camp call for two two-week session with 20 participants each session. Those participants, first through fifth graders, will be broken into two 10-person groups with staggered activity schedules.
In the absence of the coronavirus crisis, the day camp would accommodate 40 to 50 children each session. Minatrea said spaces in the day camp will be offered first to the children of first responders and medical professionals.
The day camp will operate 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting in mid June or early July. Staff and participants will wear face coverings, will eat outside and will be screened before they enter.
Staff members, three working with each group and one moving between groups while maintaining social distancing, will receive COVID-19 training.
Council member Karmolette O’Gilvie worried about how to make sure some of the younger campers keep their masks on.
“It’s going to be hard to get the younger children to stay in masks,” she said.
She also urged caution in the use of a staff member who works with both groups.
“It’s a process, I am working on it,” Minatrea said. “We’ll get though it, we’ll work it out.”
Park and recreation officials, she said, are hoping to bring free movies to Luckie Park starting June 18 and continuing until the end of July.
Movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and will be shown on the north wall of the Luckie Park racquetball court, with audience members sitting in the Luckie Park soccer field. City official will draw 20-foot by 10-foot rectangles on the field to encourage social distancing. They will recommend but not require the wearing of face masks.
She added that park and recreation officials are hoping to work with sheriff’s department officials for extra patrols during movie nights to quell any potential troubles.
In years past, some movies have had to be stopped mid-showing because of trouble with young people fighting in large groups in the park.
