MORONGO VALLEY — Numbers were down across the board at this year’s Morongo Valley Christmas Bird Count, held Saturday, Dec. 14.
Volunteers spotted 3,533 individual birds, down from 3,616 counted in 2018. They counted 87 species, down from 92 species in 2018.
However, fewer human volunteers participated this year — 38 counters and two observers at feeders, down from 54 counters and a single feeder observer in 2018.
“The most noteworthy bird this year was a gray catbird seen at the Morongo Preserve’s Nature Center,” Zarki reported.
“This species had never been seen before on either a Morongo Valley or Joshua Tree National Park Count. As of Dec. 18, it was still at the preserve.”
This gray bird wears a black cap and rusty tail feathers. It is named for its call, a catty “mew.”
They are relatives of mockingbirds and can also copy the sounds of other bird species.
Bird species that were plentiful during the count included Gambel’s quail, with 157 counted, mourning doves at 196, and white crowned sparrows at 905.
Species spotted last year but not this year included Townsend’s solitaire, red-breasted and white-breasted nuthatches and the great egret.
Species that put in an appearance this year after skipping last year included turkey vultures, the sharp-skinned hawk and the Brewer’s sparrow; 14 of them were spotted.
The counters ranged across Whitewater Canyon and Desert Hot Springs to Upper Little Morongo Canyon on the west side of Yucca Valley and the Mission Creek area east of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Helpers needed for national park count
A second bird count will be led by park ranger Joe Zarki in Joshua Tree National Park on Friday, Jan. 3.
Volunteers will fan out in Joshua Tree National Park and areas of Twentynine Palms from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteers are needed. Previous birdwatching experience is desired but not required. They should meet before 7 a.m. at one of two park entrance stations: the west entrance on Quail Springs Road in Joshua Tree and the Indian Cove Ranger Station near Twentynine Palms.
The Christmas bird counts are sponsored annually by the Audubon Society across the nation to gauge bird population trends and migration patterns.
