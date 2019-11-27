TWENTYNINE PALMS — Combined efforts provided free turkeys and dinner supplies for hundreds of local families Saturday, Nov. 23.
“With contributions from the Twentynine Palms Junior High, Twentynine Palms Elementary School, Condor Elementary school they have put together the food and the money for 300 families to have Thanksgiving dinner in their own homes. Every family who comes today has pre-signed up for a turkey and a bag of food that’s the basics for a Thanksgiving dinner,” Lori Cosgriff said.
“We’ve been doing this for 20 years. Interact was doing it at Blessed Sacrament and they gave away 50 turkeys.”
The many people committed to service ensure the tradition continues. Gathering donations, preparing for the event and distributing the turkeys and bags of groceries involved various organizations and volunteer efforts.
“I probably have 25 students here today and another 25 Marines from the Marine Corps Base and various members of the Twentynine Palms Rotary and other adults from around town that have been doing this for years,” Cosgriff said.
Food contributors included the Rotary Club, The Bishops Pantry from the Mormon church with donations made to participating schools. An anonymous donor gave money to purchase 300 turkeys.
Twentynine Palms High School special education teacher Robin Wilson described why she committed time to the annual event.
“This is my high school and when I came to work here this wasn’t going on and then I met Lori Cosgriff and I’d follow Lori down main street with a baton. This is the best way of volunteering and giving, this special time of year. I love it,” said Wilson.
That feeling of connection was a common theme among volunteers for the event.
“My kids went here and I’m an active volunteer in the community and this is my sixth year doing this. We have a lot of need in our community and it is a very good contact for them as well as for the kids. I believe that community service keeps us on the straight path,” said Instructional Library Media Tech Specialist for Morongo Unified School District Jana Mills.
She also described the commitment of the students in the Interact Club.
“They have to earn the money and do the drive themselves and they contact us to help them. They have to collect the food and they have to do the leg work to put this together. High school senior and president of the Twentynine Palms High School Interact Club Samantha Brookins has participated in the event for four years. The club has been working on the project since mid October.
“This is important because I’ve always loved our community and even though it seems small to other people it really is big and there are people in need around here that just don’t have enough time to go get a turkey or don’t even have the money to go get it.”
Volunteers didn’t just hand out heavy turkeys and grocery bags, they also helped carry them to people’s cars.
Marines were some of those on hand and ready for the task.
“For us, besides doing everything else that we do, we love giving back to the community. There is nothing more exciting and more motivating and encouraging for us as service personnel than giving back to the community. This sis an opportunity for the Marines to give back so the community can know that we just don’t do military things... we do things to also reach out to our community,” said the Chaplain for First Tank Battalion Solomon Lloyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.