TWENTYNINE PALMS —The Morongo Unified School District board of education, in an emergency meeting Friday night, March 13, voted to close district school March 16 through 20.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten, under the authority of the Morongo Unified School District Board of Education, will close MUSD schools until March 20, with the expectation that it will be extended.
Board members called this action an effective way to disrupt the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, March 16, all school building activities including school day instruction, health services, enrichment programs and sports are canceled until further notice.
Certificated and classified employees of the district will report to their assigned site to perform their duties to the degree possible.
Nutrition
The district will have an emergency food nutrition plan which will be put into place Monday, March 16.
They will distribute “grab-and-go” cold meals Monday through Friday at designated locations. All students will be offered free lunch and breakfast in a combined package during each pick up.
