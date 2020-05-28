TWENTYNINE PALMS — The amount of money held in cash and investments by the Twentynine Palms Water District could drop from $7 million to just over $4 million over the course of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
This is according to a draft budget plan for the fiscal year presented to the district board of directors during a teleconferenced board meeting Wednesday, May 27, board members have met remotely because of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
The proposed spending plan was presented by Cindy Byerrum. It will come back to board members for approval when board members meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
She noted that the impact of the continuing coronavirus crisis was one of the variables she had to consider when creating the budget.
“There’s a lot of variables out there,” she added.
Byerrum noted that she will bring board members a budget update in September.
“Nothing is set in stone,” she said.
With a proposed $5,077,800 in revenues and $4,836,900 in expenses and debt service the spending plan calls for $240,900 to be left over to fund capital expenditures.
It also calls for $3,325,000 in capital expenses, including $2.3 million in Capital Improvement Plan projects, offset by a $97,400 transfer from the Special Revenue Fund, leading to a $2,986,700 decrease in the district’s fund balance.
CIP costs include $1 million for Chromium VI and Fluoride removal for Well 11B and $1 million for TP2/W12/W216 Fluoride Variance.
District project expenses, set at $415,000, include $100,000 for a management plan and urban water management plan and $85,000 for master plan updates.
The budget calls for $2.9 million in water sales and $1,321,000 in readiness-to-serve fees along with $90,300 in other operating revenue. Other operating revenue, she noted, is expected to go down from $108,700 in the current fiscal year.
“We are not planning any new meter connections,” she said. “We don’t know what is going to happen in the current environment. We do feel that interest rates are going to go down.”
Total revenue, she said, is expected to rise three percent, from $4,941,200 in the current fiscal year to $5,077,800 in 2020-21.
Total operating expenses are also expected to rise, four percent, from $4,272,000 to $4,323,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.