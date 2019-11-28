TWENTYNINE PALMS — Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out in a vacant house in the 6200 block of Bagley Avenue Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28.
Neighbors reportedly told firefighters that squatters had been seen inside the residence.
As firefighters completed the task of putting out the fire, an investigator was in route to determine cause of the blaze.
Firefighters responding to the blaze at about 8 found fire in the back of the single story residence. After quickly knocking down the flames, firefighters entered the house to look for possible victims. No one was found.
