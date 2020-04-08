TWENTYNINE PALMS — A Twentynine Palms church will share a building with a barber shop, in a space previously used by a night club, following action taken by the planning commission at a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 7.
Planners, connected electronically to staff members in council chambers at city hall, voted 5-0 to approve a conditional use permit allowing Potter’s House Church to move into the building on the southwest corner of Two Mile Road and Adobe Road.
The church is currently located in a storefront in the Stater Bros. shopping center on Twentynine Palms Highway at Encelia Avenue.
Community Development Director Travis Clark said planners will continue to meet electronically as the coronavirus crisis continues.
Residents will continue to be invited to view meetings live on the city’s website, www.29palms.org
Assistant Planner Diane Olsen said church officials plan to hold two services every Sunday and one service every Wednesday with an anticipated attendance of 25 to 30 people per service.
They plan to pain the exterior of the building, which will be shared with Combat Center Barber.
As part of the conditional use permit, she said, they will be required to make repairs to the parking lot and improvements to landscaping.
