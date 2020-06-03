TWENTYNINE PALMS — The impact of COVID-19 on Twentynine Palms travel and tourism will be one of the points of discussion at the next meeting of the Tourism Business Improvement District board.
Board members will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at City Hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
They will also perform a mid-year review of their 2019-20 budget and examine their advertising plan and budget and operations at the visitor center.
