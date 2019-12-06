HEMET — The Twentynine Palms High School varsity girls basketball game lost a semi-final game in the West Valley Tournament Thursday, Dec. 5.
The Wildcats lost 62-54 to division one school J.W. North of Riverside.
The Wildcats started the contest strong and took a 31-22 lead into halftime only to see North outscore them 19-9 in the third quarter to take a 41-40 lead going into the final period.
The Huskies went on the hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, overwhelming the Wildcats and giving them their second loss of the season. The Wildcats’ record stands at 5-2.
Leading Wildcat scorers were Kate Bobadilla with 22 points, Mary Carbiener with 13 points and Bre Bell with 11 points.
“These girls will be a force to be reckoned with in the Desert Valley League and division 3AA, since their only 2 losses have come at the hands of D1 powerhouses,” coach Tim Stanford said.
